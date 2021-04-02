Advertisement

U.S. church membership drops below majority for first time

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last year fewer people were attending church in part due to the pandemic, but according to a study by Gallup, U.S. Church membership has been on a steady decline for years now.

The study reports 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue, or mosque in 2020. This is the first time membership has dropped below the majority, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999. The change is attributed to the rise in Americans with no religious preference, according to the study.

Upper Room Ministries Pastor Karl Anderson said he’s seen a trend in fewer people coming to services over the years.

“There’s more to do people are going to the beach on Sunday, washing their car and church isn’t what it used to be,” said Anderson. “A lot more people are comfortable now and the message is brought to them now, so although numbers have been dealing since before COVID, I believe a lot of it is attributed to comfortability and also accessibility.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Anderson said his church has taken new approaches to spread its message with an emphasis on social media.

“We were sort of forced to do something we haven’t done before like taking advantage of taking our minority its social media platforms and that’s not just us, but many churches,” said Anderson. “There are people we may never know we’re touching but we know we’re impacting or we know we’re touching them.”

In preparation for its busiest weekend of the year, Upper Room Ministries plans to celebrate Easter weekend with virtual and drive-up services, along with deliveries of Easter goodies to kids.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate shooting on April 1, 2021.
Report: Person shot taking trash to road
March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Governor Kay Ivey
Ivey: Biden request will not change mask mandate end
Rides, games and everyone’s favorite fair food are making their way to the Fairgrounds to kick...
Spring Fling kicks off Friday, April 2

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
Georgia governor loosens some COVID-19 restaurant restrictions
Georgia governor loosens some COVID-19 restaurant restrictions
97th birthday celebration held for WWII veteran in Millbrook
97th birthday celebration held for WWII veteran in Millbrook
SBDC has a new director
Troy University’s Small Business Development Center has a new director
The tower bells at St. John’s Episcopal Church rang out in remembrance for nearly 25 minutes....
Montgomery church bells toll 500 times for COVID-19 victims