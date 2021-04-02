Troy University’s Small Business Development Center has a new director

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University’s Small Business Development Center is looking for small business owners or young entrepreneurs who need help get their ideas started. The Center is back open for appointments and is now operating under new leadership.

Juliana Bolivar is the center’s new director and lead advisor. She comes from Pennsylvania, where she launched a small business consultancy and managed operations for a sports and grill.

The SBDC helps provide support, networking opportunities, one-on-one coaching, and programs for small businesses throughout the Wiregrass.

Bolivar says she wants to use her experience to help small businesses in the community.

“I learned that there are things that I can share and that I can do for small business owners, that they don’t need to be experts at. But we can help them to succeed. So the same experience I would have wished my parents had when they started, I’m trying to provide that support. Basically, that’s the passion that I have to do what I do,” Bolivar said.

The Small Business Development Center and Idea Bank will have an open house for anyone interested in starting their own business on Friday, April 9th from 8-10 a.m.

For more information about the Small Business Development Center at Troy University, visit here or all 334-770-2620. The Center is located in the IDEA Bank at 63 South Court Square in downtown Troy.

