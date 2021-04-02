Trial date set in bizarre murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County judge has set August 2 as the trial date for a man accused in a bizarre murder case.

Joshua Crawford Tew is charged in the 2016 beating of 29-year-old Amanda Bond.

Investigators believe Tew struck his victim repeatedly with a piece of lumber, then drove 15 miles to dump her in a rural area.

A massive two-week search ended when Houston County Sheriff’s Investigator Ricky Herring found Ms. Bond’s body buried in brush near the Florida state line.

It is not known if she had died before being put there because forensics tests failed to pinpoint her time of death.

Tew’s trial has been delayed several times, including for COVID.

This week Circuit Judge Todd Derrick told prosecutors and defense attorney to complete a juror questionnaire by early May.

There will be another pretrial hearing, also in May.

Tew’s attorneys have hinted they may use an insanity defense.

If convicted of Capital Murder, he would face the death penalty.

