Advertisement

Traffic jam eases further in Suez Canal after ship unblocked

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO (AP) — The maritime traffic jam on both ends of the Suez Canal eased further on Friday, four days after the dislodging of a massive containership that had blocked the waterway, authorities said.

On Monday, salvage teams freed the skyscraper-sized Ever Given, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce. At the time, canal officials said that more than 420 ships had been waiting for the Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship to be freed so they could make the crossing.

Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority said 80 cargo ships carrying carrying a total load of 4.7 tons transited through the canal on Friday, including the American aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“This proves the global maritime community has great faith in the Suez Canal and Egypt’s ability to guarantee safety and security to different types of vessels,” Rabie was quoted in a statement.

Earlier, Leth Agencies said that a total of 357 vessels have crossed the Canal since the ship was re-floated by a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides. The number of vessels waiting to transit fell to 206 on Friday, the company said, from over 300 earlier in the week.

The Ever Given had crashed into a bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez. That forced some ships to take the long, alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip — a 5,000-kilometer (3,100-mile) detour that costs ships hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel and other costs. Others waited in place for the blockage to be over.

The unprecedented shutdown, which raised fears of extended delays, goods shortages and rising costs for consumers, added to strain on the shipping industry, already under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate shooting on April 1, 2021.
Report: Person shot taking trash to road
March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Governor Kay Ivey
Ivey: Biden request will not change mask mandate end
Closed sign
These chain stores are closing on Easter to give employees the day off

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Lieutenant: Kneeling on Floyd’s neck ‘totally unnecessary’
Gun sales and self-defense training on the rise
Gun sales and self-defense training on the rise
The CDC has updated international travel guidelines for fully vaccinated people. (Source: CNN...
CDC director discusses update guidelines on international travel
WTVY Live at Lunch
President Joe Biden asked Americans to continue following guidelines to prevent the spread of...
Biden pleads with Americans to follow COVID guidelines