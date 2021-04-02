Spring Fling kicks off Friday, April 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rides, games and everyone’s favorite fair food and appearance at the Fairgrounds at Reithoffer Shows Spring Fling. The event begins Friday, April 2 at 5:00 p.m.

Owner Richard Reithoffer said he and his team are excited to be back in Dothan through April 11th after having to close for ten months due to COVID-19.

“Nobody got to go to the festival last year and so we’re just trying to give you a little taste here in the Spring,” Reithoffer said.

Reithoffer Shows spent all week preparing for this event and on Thursday they added the final touches.

“We are ready to get working again,” Reithoffer said. “We had a long layoff, we did a ton of maintenance while we were down waiting to get reopen and we are just very thankful to be able to have an event again.”

This is one of the first few events the company is hosting this year due to the pandemic and they have new protocols in place. One of those being all equipment is deeply sanitized each time the company travels to a new area.

“We have a product called KOC that we go around with a mister and we mist all of the rides with that and it’s not supposed to let any germs or bacteria or viruses grow for up to six months,” Reithoffer said.

Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the event, people will be able to social distance and all employees will be wearing a mask. Masks are recommended for those who attend.

“We have a sister product called PrimeTime that we spray on high touch areas throughout the day like the lap bars and the handles that people will touch just to make sure that everything is staying clean.,” Reithoffer said.

Reithoffer said they faced challenges like everyone did 2020. When typically having only a two month break during the winter, turned into almost a year. The biggest problem being uncertainty.

“We didn’t know if we were going to go back to work or not,” Reithoffer said. “We started out being closed for two weeks and it turned in to ten months and it was just a slow loss of your season and loss of your revenue,” Reithoffer said.

Click here to view the full Spring Fling schedule.

