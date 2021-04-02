Advertisement

Slow warming trend over the weekend

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – A chilly start this morning across the area, middle 30s to start the day. We will warm up a little by the afternoon into the low 60s. Going into Easter weekend things stay quiet with no rain chances and slowly warming into the low 70s by Sunday. Starting off next week dry as well with no chance of rain over the next seven days. Slowly making it back into the 80s Wednesday of next week.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 62°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear with frost possible. Low near 36°. Winds ESE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 66°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 73°

MON: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 77°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 79°

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 81°

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 84°

FRI: Chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 80°

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 69°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas 4-6 foot.

