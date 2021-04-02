Report: Person shot taking trash to road

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A person wounded in Dothan Thursday night told police they were shot while taking trash to the roadway, per initial reports.

That shooting happened in the 1800 block of Denton Road, south of Ross Clark Circle.

The victim told officers the bullet came from a passing SUV, striking them in the lower leg. The name, sex, and age of that victim are not immediately known.

Police are looking for a white SUV with a Georgia license plate.

This is a developing story and will be updated, if necessary.

