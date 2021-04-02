Advertisement

Notre Dame’s rector: “15 or 20 years” needed for cathedral’s restoration

In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.
In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.(Source: AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — The rector of Notre Dame said Friday that the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another “15 or 20 years.”

Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the “Crown of Thorns” at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base, the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois.

He added that: “I can guarantee that there’s work to do!”

In the days following the April 15, 2019, blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline for 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics. But French officials quickly backpedaled Macron’s statement, conceding that it was unrealistic to complete the enormous project by that time.

The blaze also distributed vast amounts of toxic lead from the cathedral’s burned-out roof onto the site and nearby, complicating the clean-up work that came before restoration efforts could even begin.

Works planned include remodeling the cathedral’s esplanade, which before the blaze was visited every year by 20 million tourists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate shooting on April 1, 2021.
Report: Person shot taking trash to road
March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Governor Kay Ivey
Ivey: Biden request will not change mask mandate end
Rides, games and everyone’s favorite fair food are making their way to the Fairgrounds to kick...
Spring Fling kicks off Friday, April 2

Latest News

FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth...
All-Star Game yanked from Georgia in response to voting law
WTVY News 4 at Five
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Actor Michael Rapaport released images of the private messages on his Twitter account, and they...
Durant fined $50,000 for offensive language on social media
The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the...
March hiring accelerated to 916,000, yet many jobs remain lost