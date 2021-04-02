Advertisement

Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Andalusia Man

The Andalusia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Billy Joe...
The Andalusia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Billy Joe Jordan.(Source: Andalusia Police Dept.)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Andalusia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Billy Joe Jordan.

Mr. Jordan is 78-years-old and may have a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on March 31, 2021 at approximately 2:00pm in the area of Cotton Street in Andalusia.

Mr. Jordan is believed to be traveling in a gray 2006 Toyota Tundra bearing Alabama license plate number 5743AH2 and is known to frequent local cemeteries.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Billy Joe Jordan, please contact the Andalusia Police Department at (334) 222-1155 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate shooting on April 1, 2021.
Report: Person shot taking trash to road
March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Governor Kay Ivey
Ivey: Biden request will not change mask mandate end
Rides, games and everyone’s favorite fair food are making their way to the Fairgrounds to kick...
Spring Fling kicks off Friday, April 2

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
Georgia governor loosens some COVID-19 restaurant restrictions
Georgia governor loosens some COVID-19 restaurant restrictions
97th birthday celebration held for WWII veteran in Millbrook
97th birthday celebration held for WWII veteran in Millbrook
SBDC has a new director
Troy University’s Small Business Development Center has a new director
The tower bells at St. John’s Episcopal Church rang out in remembrance for nearly 25 minutes....
Montgomery church bells toll 500 times for COVID-19 victims