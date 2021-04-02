Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Andalusia Man

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Andalusia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Billy Joe Jordan.

Mr. Jordan is 78-years-old and may have a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on March 31, 2021 at approximately 2:00pm in the area of Cotton Street in Andalusia.

Mr. Jordan is believed to be traveling in a gray 2006 Toyota Tundra bearing Alabama license plate number 5743AH2 and is known to frequent local cemeteries.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Billy Joe Jordan, please contact the Andalusia Police Department at (334) 222-1155 or call 911.

