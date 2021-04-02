Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson expands vaccine trial to kids 12-17

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Johnson & Johnson has started testing its COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents, beginning with those ages 16 and 17.

The teens will be added to an ongoing study of the vaccine in adults that began last September, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drugmaker said Friday. After initial data from the older teens is reviewed, the trial will expand to add adolescents ages 12 to 15.

J&J says the first teens are being enrolled in the United Kingdom and Spain. Teens in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands will be added, followed by teens in Brazil and Argentina.

The study is testing the safety and efficacy of both one-dose and two-dose regimens of the vaccine, with the two-dose regimens being studied at intervals of one, two and three months after the first shot.

Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development for the company’s Janssen pharmaceuticals unit, says it also expects to initiate studies in pregnant women and children.

A total of 100 million J&J doses are pledged for the U.S. by late May or June.

——

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— CDC: Those fully vaccinated can travel again in U.S.

— UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus; 39 in all

— Despite Italy lockdown, cruise ship ferries partying passengers on the Mediterranean

— Jerusalem religious sites welcome limited numbers of Good Friday faithful

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate shooting on April 1, 2021.
Report: Person shot taking trash to road
March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Governor Kay Ivey
Ivey: Biden request will not change mask mandate end
Closed sign
These chain stores are closing on Easter to give employees the day off

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Lieutenant: Kneeling on Floyd’s neck ‘totally unnecessary’
Gun sales and self-defense training on the rise
Gun sales and self-defense training on the rise
The CDC has updated international travel guidelines for fully vaccinated people. (Source: CNN...
CDC director discusses update guidelines on international travel
WTVY Live at Lunch
President Joe Biden asked Americans to continue following guidelines to prevent the spread of...
Biden pleads with Americans to follow COVID guidelines