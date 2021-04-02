Jobs coming back as unemployment declines in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The unemployment rate is at 4 percent, it’s lowest point during the course of the pandemic, and some jobs are coming back.

The city of Birmingham ranks under that mark with 3.5 percent unemployment, and some of the lowest numbers statewide in Shelby, Blount and Cullman Counties.

Thousands of the jobs lost over the course of the pandemic were in food, hospitality and service. In February, 4,600 new leisure and hospitality jobs were added. The Alabama Department of Labor expects to continue to see improvement as vaccinations increase and schools are able to stay open, allowing more people to return to work.

“You mentioned the leisure and hospitality industry, it’s seeing its best month since the pandemic as far as employment goes, so those jobs are starting to come back,” said Tara Hutchison, spokesperson for ADOL.

Alabama ranks 11th nationwide for lowest unemployment rates right now.

