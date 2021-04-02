Advertisement

Jobs coming back as unemployment declines in Alabama

By Cassie Fambro WBRC
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The unemployment rate is at 4 percent, it’s lowest point during the course of the pandemic, and some jobs are coming back.

The city of Birmingham ranks under that mark with 3.5 percent unemployment, and some of the lowest numbers statewide in Shelby, Blount and Cullman Counties.

Thousands of the jobs lost over the course of the pandemic were in food, hospitality and service. In February, 4,600 new leisure and hospitality jobs were added. The Alabama Department of Labor expects to continue to see improvement as vaccinations increase and schools are able to stay open, allowing more people to return to work.

“You mentioned the leisure and hospitality industry, it’s seeing its best month since the pandemic as far as employment goes, so those jobs are starting to come back,” said Tara Hutchison, spokesperson for ADOL.

Alabama ranks 11th nationwide for lowest unemployment rates right now.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/02/jobs-coming-back-unemployment-declines-alabama/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate shooting on April 1, 2021.
Report: Person shot taking trash to road
March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Governor Kay Ivey
Ivey: Biden request will not change mask mandate end
Closed sign
These chain stores are closing on Easter to give employees the day off

Latest News

Gun sales and self-defense training on the rise
Gun sales and self-defense training on the rise
WTVY Live at Lunch
Jobs coming back as unemployment declines in Alabama
Jobs coming back as unemployment declines in Alabama
Alabama ranks 9th in country for vaccinating most vulnerable populations
Alabama ranks 9th in country for vaccinating most vulnerable populations
Jack Rabbit
As rabbits fly off the shelves, buyers are warned: bunnies are a commitment