Advertisement

Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools’ Day prank

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities, in Richmond, Va.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday.

During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. She wore a black mask and a black pantsuit and had short black hair.

A few minutes later, “Jasmine” reemerged without the wig — revealing herself to be Jill Biden, laughing and proclaiming, “April Fools!”

The first lady’s aides told reporters that they were just as surprised to discover the true identity of “Jasmine.”

In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks. When her husband was vice president during the Obama administration, she once hid in an overhead bin on Air Force Two, frightening the first person who was unlucky enough to try to pack his luggage there.

“I’ve always believed you’ve got to steal the joyful moments when you can,” she wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey
Ivey: Biden request will not change mask mandate end
File image
Damage reported in Coffee County from severe storms
ALEA withholds juvenile identities in traffic accident cases.
Troopers refuse to provide names of accident victims
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the viewing area
Wilbur Jackson Mural
Plans are set to honor a hometown hero in the City of Ozark

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 1, 2021
WTVY News 4 at Ten
The Supreme Court justices are meeting in private Friday to discuss adding new cases to their...
Supreme Court sides with Facebook in text message dispute
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Police: Gunman knew victims in California mass shooting