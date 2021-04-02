Greek letters will no longer be used to name hurricanes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Hurricane Committee of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which is part of the United Nations, has elected to make some changes to future hurricane seasons. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is a WMO Member and was a part of these discussions.

The decision has been made to no longer use Greek letters to name tropical storms and hurricanes after all of the names are used. The WMO says that the annual list of names has been exhausted twice in the past fifteen years. They say that it is likely to occur again in the future.

Instead of naming excess storms after the Greek letters, a supplemental list of names has been created and agreed upon by the committee. Any tropical storms will be named from the supplemental list after the annual list of names has been used up. The 2021 annual list of storm names and the supplemental list are below.

With this change, the annual meeting of the Hurricane Committee elected to retire the names Laura, Eta, and Iota from 2020 as well as Dorian from 2019. They had previously said they would not retire Greek letters.

Early forecasts indicate an expectation for another above-normal season. (WTOK)

Hurricane Season Could Be Changing

The World Meteorological Organization’s Hurricane Committee also discussed changing the start date of the Atlantic Hurricane Season to May 15. Historically, the start of the Hurricane Season has been recognized as June 1 for the Atlantic Basin. An increasing frequency of May tropical storms was cited as the reason for the discussion. The Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season already starts on May 15. The Western Pacific Typhoon Season begins May 1.

The official start of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season will be June 1. There is no final decision yet regarding the possible change. If the decision to change the season is made, it will not start until 2022 at the earliest.

Even though the season will officially begin June 1, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says they will start issuing daily Tropical Weather Outlooks on May 15, rather than waiting until June 1 as they have in the past, beginning this year.

