Gov. Ivey to make announcement on vaccine rollout Friday

CAMDEN, Ala. (WSFA) - On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey will tour the Alabama National Guard mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Wilcox County. While there, she will make an announcement on the state’s vaccine rollout.

The governor will be joined by Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris, State Chief Medical Officer Mary McIntyre and Alabama National Guard Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Friday. News 4 will air it on our broadcast network and online.

The press conference and tour are happening in Ivey’s hometown of Camden.

