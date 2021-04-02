Advertisement

Ga. teen who built his own roller coaster gets a surprise from Six Flags professional

By Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A metro Atlanta teen who built his own real-life roller coaster in his parents’ backyard got a surprise at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Ben Tolliday became an internet sensation during the pandemic when he built this roller coaster – made of two-by-fours, PVC pipe and cinder blocks.

On Wednesday, met the man who is responsible for engineering all the coasters at Six Flags parks throughout the world – Chief Engineer Larry Chickola.

Tolliday also got a personal one-on-one tour underneath the Twisted Cyclone roller coaster.

The teenager aspires to be an engineer one day, and Chickola shared the ins and outs of building some of the world’s fastest and tallest roller coasters from conception to the first pass around the track.

