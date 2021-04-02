Enterprise Police Department announces new program, SNAP

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The Enterprise Police Department has announced the start of a new program involving those with special needs.

SNAP, the Special Needs Assistance Program has been announced to help bridge the communication gap between officers and the special needs community.

“Project SNAP is also going to provide training for our officers so we spent some time and talked about training and what training would be best for this year,” said Lieutenant Billy Haglund, Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer.

That training will help with the safety of both officers and those with special needs.

“Our officers will be trained in communication techniques and de-escalation techniques because often times individuals with special needs may be overwhelmed in certain situations,” Haglund added.

Officers will receive that training from the clinic director from Expressive Beginnings in Enterprise.

“It is imperative to keep them safe and knowing these people are safe for them and knowing that they are another outlet and not only is it imperative for them it’s imperative for their families, but it’s imperative for the siblings should also something happen,” said Kelly Gaskins, Clinic Director, Expressive Beginnings.

The department is also raising funds for sensory kits for the officers to keep in their patrol cars.

“We are really quite blessed to have the police department on our side and willing to put in all this effort and make this a continual yearly event and yearly strides to make sure our community is really getting the best of the best,” Gaskins finished.

The first registration event for Project SNAP will be on April 17th at the Main Street Spring Fling.

Those who are registered will be put in a database for officers and dispatchers.

They will be able to see a photo, physical description, emergency contacts, and other special needs information.

If you cannot make the spring fling, registration will also be available Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 4:30 at the police department after April 17.

