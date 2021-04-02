Advertisement

Drier Conditions Settling In

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zack Webster
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT
SYNOPSIS – A drier pattern has settled in across the Wiregrass, and it looks like it will be sticking around for the next several days. Sunny skies with a few clouds at times will move through the region all the way through Wednesday. Highs gradually warm from the 60s and 70s this weekend into the upper 70s to lower 80s by the middle of the week. Some more cloud cover moves in on Thursday, then our next big chance of rain coms through on Friday.

TONIGHT – Clear, some frost possible. Low near 36°. Winds light N→E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 66°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 41°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 73°

MON: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 77°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 79°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 81° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 84° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 79° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 feet.

