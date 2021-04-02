Dozens of dogs rescued, ASPCA helps Hamilton Police in animal cruelty investigation

MARION CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of dogs are being cared for after being rescued from a property in Hamilton.

Leaders with the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) said Hamilton Police asked them to assist in the rescue Tuesday, March 30.

The nearly 30 dogs, including puppies, were found on the property. ASPCA investigators said some of the dogs were found in a home, some in a garage, and some were in cages covered in mud and feces. Deceased animal remains were also found on the property.

The ASPCA is providing support with evidence collection, legal assistance, forensics exams, medical and behavioral care, and sheltering for the animals. The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is also assisting with this case by providing veterinary support and temporary sheltering for the dogs until they are relocated to an emergency shelter operated by the ASPCA at an undisclosed location.

The dogs were various breeds and ages, including Border Collies, Scottish Terriers, Australian Shepherds and Yorkshire Terriers.

“Animal cruelty should not be tolerated anywhere, and the ASPCA is grateful to the Hamilton Police Department for pursuing this case and continuing to make animal welfare issues a priority in their community,” said Jasmine Holsinger, director of field operations for the ASPCA National Field Response team. “The animals we rescued today were living in poor conditions where their basic needs were not being met, and we look forward to providing them with immediate and much-needed care.”

Animal cruelty charges are pending based on evidence collected by the Hamilton Police Department with the assistance of ASPCA experts in support of the investigation.

