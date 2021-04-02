Deadline approaching to maintain COVID-19 unemployment benefits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people receiving unemployment in Alabama have several critical deadlines coming up to ensure they can still access their benefits.

We are coming up on one year since the shut down first happened, meaning many people who lost their jobs need to file a new claim.

February’s unemployment rate was the lowest since the pandemic began, at 4 percent, representing 91,000 unemployed people per ADOL, which is still nearly 33,000 more people than the year before.

For those still qualifying for unemployment assistance this year, check your claims tracker.

“One thing, you’ll have to file is a new benefit year claim, this is a federal requirement,” said Tara Hutchison, spokesperson for ADOL.

ADOL says you might have to update the same information twice, thanks to coincidental April deadlines.

“We have to, on a quarterly basis, redetermine your eligibility,” she explained.

They realize more paperwork is less than ideal for anyone.

“Yes, it is inconvenient and we realize it’s going to be inconvenient for claimants,” she said.

It could also delay benefits.

“2-3 weeks while we process the claim, but what we want everyone to do is continue to refile weekly certifications no matter what,” Hutchison encouraged.

They will be able to backpay you if you’re staying up-to-date.

One other thing, if you see an update on your account that says “lack of work,” after you file your claim, that’s normal and will auto-resolve within three weeks.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/01/deadline-approaching-maintain-covid-unemployment-benefits/

