As rabbits fly off the shelves, buyers are warned: bunnies are a commitment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lyndi Jones owns Strong River Rabbitry in the Johns Community. She says business really ramps up as Easter approaches.

“When we first started we had 54 babies and right now I have two left, so we’ve had a good season,” she said.

Rabbits aren’t just cute fuzzy additions to the Easter basket, though. They are a commitment.

“It is a big responsibility, it’s a living animal,” said Jones. “You have to take care of it, provide feed for it.”

So if you decided to get your child a bunny for Easter, there are a lot of things you need to know to take care of them. Like where to put them.

“We have little pet lodges for them, little rabbit hutches, things like that,” Jones explained. “You need to keep them in a cage when you’re not home because they will chew on wires, things like that. But if you’re home you’re fine to let them out to roam around. Just as long as they have enough room to stretch and relax and not be so cramped up.”

There’s also the potty training issue which is doable, according to Veterinarian Kellen Choate of Brookhaven Animal Clinic.

“You can litterbox train them but it’s not as easy as a dog or cat,” said Choate. “So they poop pretty frequently so you’ll have to be cleaning up a good bit.”

Rabbits are compatible with other animals, but it can take some acclimating.

“They can get along with dogs and cats, but it’s something that kind of like introducing a dog in your house to a cat. You kind of want them to grow up together and sometimes you run into those types of problems,” Choate said.

Veterinarians ask that you not turn your rabbits back out into the wild if you grow tired of them. Try to find them a good home. Domesticated rabbits are easily hurt in the wild.

