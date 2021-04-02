Advertisement

Alabama to begin vaccinating prison inmates

(WSFA)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama prison system says it will begin vaccinating inmates for COVID-19 after previously only making vaccine available to prison officers and staff.

The Alabama Department of Corrections announced that on April 12 it will begin vaccinating inmates who want to receive the vaccine.

The prison system on Thursday estimated that it will initially have 6,000 - 7,000 doses available to begin inoculating inmates.

The prison system said it will begin with those facilities that house the state’s most vulnerable inmates.

Alabama ranks sixth in the country for inmate deaths from COVID-19 per 10,000 prisoners.

