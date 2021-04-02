Alabama ranks 9th in country for vaccinating most vulnerable populations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC reports Alabama is ranked ninth in the country in getting the vaccine to the most vulnerable people.

State health officials said when vaccinations first started back in December, the state’s main goal was getting it to people who were most at risk from dying or being hospitalized.

The CDC examined the state’s vaccine data and ranked it based on indicators like poverty, race, age, disability, unemployment, socioeconomic status, and multi -person households.

The data was looked at from December 14th to March 1st, 2021.

Alabama’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre said this ranking is a good thing. She said the state targeted those at risk groups early on to help lower death and hospitalization rates faster.

“The ability to cut down on the number dying and the number of hospitalizations that we see within this state, we can do this faster by getting to the groups that are most at risk,” Dr. McIntyre said. “The ones who are most likely to get the sickest and that’s why we can be proud of it. We can be proud of it for getting the population that was most likely to end up dying from this virus or end up in the hospital for months.”

Dr. McIntyre said she believes Alabama will rank even higher now that vaccine is more accessible on the CDC’s next report.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/02/alabama-ranks-th-country-vaccinating-most-vulnerable-populations/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.