Advertisement

Alabama House passes alcohol delivery bills

(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Two bills, allowing the shipment of alcohol to homes, passed in the state house of representatives today. House lawmakers approved a bill allowing home delivery of beer, wine and liquor in original containers from package stores, and from restaurants and bars with a meal purchase.

They also approved a bill allowing wine to be shipped directly to your home.

Both bills now head to the senate.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee passed Senate Bill 126 on Wednesday. The bill, if approved by the full legislature, would allow home delivery of distilled spirits in original containers from package stores, and from restaurants and bars with a meal purchase, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

According to the text of the bill, it would also provide for delivery of beer and wine from licensed establishments directly to folks over the age of 21 for their personal use.

“The ease of home delivery, especially during a pandemic, provides added convenience for Alabama consumers and additional revenue for the state,” said David Wojnar, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President and Head of State Public Policy. “As consumers social distance during the pandemic, home delivery provides a responsible option for adults to order distilled spirits. We applaud Senator Waggoner and Representative Isbell for introducing these bills and look forward to seeing home delivery of distilled spirits move through the Alabama Legislature.”

DISCUS says home delivery is accompanied by the same safety protocols that all beverage alcohol purchases require by law, including age verification to ensure underage persons do not illegally access alcohol and prohibitions on serving intoxicated patrons. DISCUS also says the spirits industry is dedicated to responsible alcohol service and consumption and stands ready to assist Alabama in maintaining public safety while modernizing practices with home delivery.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/02/03/alabama-senate-committee-passes-bill-allow-home-delivery-alcohol/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate shooting on April 1, 2021.
Report: Person shot taking trash to road
March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Governor Kay Ivey
Ivey: Biden request will not change mask mandate end
Rides, games and everyone’s favorite fair food are making their way to the Fairgrounds to kick...
Spring Fling kicks off Friday, April 2

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Corrections (Source: Souce: WAFF)
ADOC plans to spend $1.5M on marketing firm
Georgia Capitol
Overhaul of citizen’s arrest law heading to Gov. Kemp’s desk
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks against voting restrictions on March 17, 2021.
Sen. Raphael Warnock tours Ga. farms
Once again, protestors stood outside the Statehouse speaking out against bills they say would...
Families, protesters line up outside Statehouse against transgender bills