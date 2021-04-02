Alabama House passes alcohol delivery bills

UPDATE: Two bills, allowing the shipment of alcohol to homes, passed in the state house of representatives today. House lawmakers approved a bill allowing home delivery of beer, wine and liquor in original containers from package stores, and from restaurants and bars with a meal purchase.

They also approved a bill allowing wine to be shipped directly to your home.

Both bills now head to the senate.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee passed Senate Bill 126 on Wednesday. The bill, if approved by the full legislature, would allow home delivery of distilled spirits in original containers from package stores, and from restaurants and bars with a meal purchase, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

According to the text of the bill, it would also provide for delivery of beer and wine from licensed establishments directly to folks over the age of 21 for their personal use.

“The ease of home delivery, especially during a pandemic, provides added convenience for Alabama consumers and additional revenue for the state,” said David Wojnar, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President and Head of State Public Policy. “As consumers social distance during the pandemic, home delivery provides a responsible option for adults to order distilled spirits. We applaud Senator Waggoner and Representative Isbell for introducing these bills and look forward to seeing home delivery of distilled spirits move through the Alabama Legislature.”

DISCUS says home delivery is accompanied by the same safety protocols that all beverage alcohol purchases require by law, including age verification to ensure underage persons do not illegally access alcohol and prohibitions on serving intoxicated patrons. DISCUS also says the spirits industry is dedicated to responsible alcohol service and consumption and stands ready to assist Alabama in maintaining public safety while modernizing practices with home delivery.

