A haunted jail has been put on the market

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - You have the opportunity to become the inmate who runs the asylum.

The owner of the old Gilchrist County Jail has put the landmark up for sale.

Built in 1928, it is considered to be one of the most haunted locations in all of North Central Florida.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City’s quitclaim request denied by Columbia County Commission, Olustee Confederate monument will stay put

For the past ten years, it has been a tourist destination.

Now, this eight-bed, eight-bath building in Trenton is being listed at a little less than $140,000.

