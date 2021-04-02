A haunted jail has been put on the market

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - You have the opportunity to become the inmate who runs the asylum.

The owner of the old Gilchrist County Jail has put the landmark up for sale.

Built in 1928, it is considered to be one of the most haunted locations in all of North Central Florida.

For the past ten years, it has been a tourist destination.

Now, this eight-bed, eight-bath building in Trenton is being listed at a little less than $140,000.

