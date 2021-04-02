97th birthday celebration held for WWII veteran in Millbrook

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A celebration was held for a local World War II veteran.

Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley and members of the city’s police and fire departments all joined forces for a drive-by parade to celebrate the 97th birthday of Dr. Donald Hayhurst Thursday morning.

Hayhurst even received a commendation from Gov. Kay Ivey.

“It makes me so happy because our World War II veterans are in their 90s now, and we know at that age they won’t be with us much long, so this is just a blessing to be able to do this for them while they’re still here with us,” said Martha Poole Simmons, an American Red Cross volunteer.

Hayhurst served in the U.S. Army. He landed on Omaha Beach 10 days after the Allies invaded Normandy.

He also participated in the Battle of the Bulge and Rhineland. He received five battle service stars.

He was even mayor of the city of Auburn for four years.

