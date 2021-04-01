Young reporter with a passion for news gains huge following

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When there is an arrest in the area, there is a good chance , no matter what time of day or night, a local teenager is going to have the story.

His social media continues to grow as more and more people are following him.

Colin Scroggins is 15 years old and is a student in Smiths Station. The population of Opelika, which is one of the cities he covers news for is roughly just under 31,000 people. Colin’s following is larger than that by a big number.

Two years ago, Colin decided to put an idea into motion

“I think I was about 12 or 13 when it all originated,” he said.

Colin wanted his friends to be informed about what’s happening in the region. So, he started the Facebook page, Collin Scroggins CNAW, to cover news. CNAW stands for Chattahoochee News and Weather.

What began with small numbers is now anything but. Colin jumped over 40,000 this week.

“I said, ‘hey I want to create this news page,’ and that’s really what it is, a news page sharing local and national news. Really, I had no idea what I was going to be doing now,” explained Colin.

Whatever the big story may be, you’ll catch Colin reporting on it on his page. He went to Newnan over the weekend to show the storm damage in the path of the EF-4 tornado that passed through last week.

Many people may wonder how Colin get around without being able to drive. His mother helps him out with a lift when needed. Like an y good journalist, he has plenty of sources in the region

“Honestly, we get most of our information from people, from citizens, who are concerned about what’s going on in their community. When there’s a murder, shooting, crime scene, police they’ll send me a message,” said Colin.

What the future holds for Colin is still to be determined, but regardless, he’s off to a great start.

