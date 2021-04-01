Wiregrass United Way Prize Patrol surprises non-profits

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass United Way prize patrol is going around Dothan bringing some much needed good news to some partner agencies. The pandemic has been tough on so many, especially non-profits. Which is why the wiregrass united way is going around town and surprising some very lucky agencies with some extra grant money.

$400,000 dollars, that’s what the United Way was given after reaching this year’s fundraising goal.

Walter Hill, CEO for Wiregrass United Way said, “Now we’re notifying the agencies, going out, telling them, surprising them that their grant was approved and they’re receiving the funds.”

Girls Inc. provides a safe and empowering place for girls to grow.

Jamie Hale, Executive Director of Girls Inc. said, “To be able to have phones that actually work, that we actually sound like a professional business and to be able to have a security system to ensure the safety of our girls is of course always a most needed item.”

The pandemic has forced people to stay home, the Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention has seen the effects firsthand.

Pamela Miles, Director of the Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention said, “We had to increase the case loads for our existing clients because they were under a tremendous amount of stress, so we were having to increase our counseling sessions with them and our home visits with them but in addition we have had a 48% increase in new referrals over last year.”

Miles said, “We like most non-profits are electronically behind the ages.”

Phillip Gilley, the Executive Director for the Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass said, ”Has it been tough? absolutely it’s been tough.”

The Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass has had to limit capacity and even close at times, now this money will ensure more children will have a safe place to go.”

Walter Hill said, “To be able to do that this year is especially important so 25 of our 38 agencies are receiving special grants.”

A gift that will help those who help so many others.

These funds aren’t to be used for operational costs, instead they are meant for special projects or needs.

