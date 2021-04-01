Advertisement

Walking tours back in Enterprise

By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The city of Enterprise has announced they are partnering with the Alabama Department of Tourism hosting Saturday walking tours during the month of April.

The tours will start in front of pea-river historical society on main street.

Each tour will be an hour long and guided by local enterprise historians, who will share the history of businesses, families and community.

They give you a lot of colorful stories and background, they make it interesting and fun,” said Tammy Doerer, Enterprise Tourism Director. “It is for all ages, it’s for people whether they have lived here all their lives or are here for a quick visit or looking just to learn more about the Wiregrass area.

The city of Elba will also be holding walking tours on Saturdays throughout the month of April.

