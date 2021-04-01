These chain stores are closing on Easter to give employees the day off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several major retailers have announced plans to close on Easter, which is April 4.

The companies said they want to give their employees, who have been on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, a well-deserved break, according to a report from RetailMeNot .

Here is a list of popular stores that have locations in South Carolina that will be closed on Easter:

Ace Hardware

ALDI

Best Buy

Costco

Hobby Lobby

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Macy’s

Marshalls

Publix

Target

T.J. Maxx

True Value

Sam’s Club

RetailMeNot says the following stores will be open on Easter:

Big Lots*

CVS

Dollar General

Kroger

The Home Depot

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

Customers should check with their local retailers for specific store hours.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.