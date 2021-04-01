PBS Kids celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new friends

NEW YORK (AP) — A new child is introduced this month on the animated TV show “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” who is a little different.

He’s sensitive to loud noises and he likes doing things his way, in his time.

Ben is autistic and he helps teach the show’s regular cast about acceptance.

“People think and do things differently. And that’s OK,” says star Yadina after learning about Ben’s specialness.

The episode premiering Monday is one of several ways PBS Kids is celebrating Autism Awareness Month.

The Emmy-winning “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and new superhero series “Hero Elementary” also shine spotlights on characters with autism.

Big, small, or super-small, you are a hero when you are kind and help others, just like the heroes at @HeroElementary! Don't miss brand-new episodes of Hero Elementary this week on the PBS KIDS Video App. https://t.co/iFQmXdlRun pic.twitter.com/ADkVkMKzKX — PBS KIDS (@PBSKIDS) March 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.