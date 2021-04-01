Advertisement

PBS Kids celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new friends

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A new child is introduced this month on the animated TV show “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” who is a little different.

He’s sensitive to loud noises and he likes doing things his way, in his time.

Ben is autistic and he helps teach the show’s regular cast about acceptance.

“People think and do things differently. And that’s OK,” says star Yadina after learning about Ben’s specialness.

The episode premiering Monday is one of several ways PBS Kids is celebrating Autism Awareness Month.

The Emmy-winning “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and new superhero series “Hero Elementary” also shine spotlights on characters with autism.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey
Ivey: Biden request will not change mask mandate end
File image
Damage reported in Coffee County from severe storms
ALEA withholds juvenile identities in traffic accident cases.
Troopers refuse to provide names of accident victims
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the viewing area
Wilbur Jackson Mural
Plans are set to honor a hometown hero in the City of Ozark

Latest News

End of an era: Scott Horne retires as G.W. Long football coach
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
LIVE: George Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction in Chauvin trial testimony
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC and allies agree to gradually boost crude oil output
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden holds first Cabinet meeting amid infrastructure push