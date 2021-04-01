Advertisement

Overhaul of citizen’s arrest law heading to Gov. Kemp’s desk

By Bria Bolden, WTOC
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A top priority this legislative session was passing an overhaul of Georgia’s Citizen’s Arrest law.

House Bill 479 passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.

Garden City Representative Carl Gilliard co-sponsored the bill. He says he has been working to pass legislation like this for a couple years and if made into law, Georgia would be the first state to repeal a citizen’s arrest law.

House Bill 479 passed it’s final hurdle Wednesday after lawmakers in the House voted 169-0 on an amendment to the bill.

For Representative Carl Gilliard, the bill’s passing is personal.

“In 1957, my brother, lost his life in Pembroke to what was deemed as a citizen’s arrest and was mutilated. People are losing lives everyday and people have been losing their lives since 1863,” said Rep. Gilliard.

Georgia’s Citizen’s Arrest law was enacted in 1863. After the death of Ahmaud Arbery last year, pressure mounted on lawmakers to pass a bill to get rid of it.

“Those that took his life cried a very, loud proud ‘citizen’s arrest’ and this is a law that since 1863, it’s outdated and antiquated and back in 1863 they would have up to 48 hours to hold someone so it’s important that Georgia set the pace on this bill. We dedicate it definitely to Ahmaud Arbery and any other family that has lost a family member to a citizen’s arrest law.”

If made into law it would repeal the current citizen’s arrest law that allows for private citizens to arrest another person.

However, it will still allow security guards and store employees to hold people accused of a crime until police arrive.

Representative Gilliard says lawmakers from other states like New York and South Carolina are looking into repealing their citizen arrest laws.

He’s looking forward to working with them and others around the country.

“Georgia has spoke very boldly that they truly want to become the state that’s too busy to hate.”

Representative Gilliard is hopeful Governor Kemp will sign HB 479 into law as it now heads to his desk.

The governor has 40 days to sign or veto the bill or he has the option of not taking it up at all.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wtoc.com/2021/04/01/overhaul-citizens-arrest-law-heading-gov-kemps-desk/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey
Ivey: Biden request will not change mask mandate end
File image
Damage reported in Coffee County from severe storms
ALEA withholds juvenile identities in traffic accident cases.
Troopers refuse to provide names of accident victims
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the viewing area
Wilbur Jackson Mural
Plans are set to honor a hometown hero in the City of Ozark

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 1, 2021
WTVY News 4 at Ten
Capital murder suspect Joshua Crawford Tew is lead from a Houston County courtroom following a...
Trial date set in bizarre murder case
Rides, games and everyone’s favorite fair food are making their way to the Fairgrounds to kick...
Spring Fling kicks off Friday, April 2
August 2, 2021 trial date set in Joshua Tew murder case. He is charged with beating Amanda Bond.
Joshua_Tew_Trial_Set