Advertisement

Know the difference between allergy and COVID symptoms

By Kailey Schuyler WAFF
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -If you aren’t feeling your best these days the first thing on everyone’s mind is that you might have COVID-19. However, spring is here, and many are starting to feel the effects of allergies.

The question is- how can you differentiate the symptoms of COVID and seasonal allergies?

Infectious Disease Specialist at Huntsville Hospital, Dr. Ali Hassoun, says while there are similarities between allergies and COVID-19 symptoms, a few factors can help differentiate the two.

He says some of the symptom overlap comes with a sore throat, headache, and you can feel fatigued with both allergies and COVID.

If you are experiencing symptoms of itchy and watery eyes it is not time to visit your doctor, just yet, to get a COVID test. If you experience fever or loss of taste and smell, that is when you should go get tested. A high fever is often associated with COVID but rarely occurs with allergies.

“The nasal or sinus allergies, it is going to be the usual runny nose, which is not as common with COVID actually. And then some congestion, but it doesn’t get to be where it is associated with fever, loss of taste and smell,” says Hassoun.

Experts say if you suffer from allergies, it can make you more likely to catch COVID because you are rubbing your nose and your eyes and that is an easy way to catch any sickness.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.waff.com/2021/03/31/know-difference-between-allergy-covid-symptoms/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey
Ivey: Biden request will not change mask mandate end
File image
Damage reported in Coffee County from severe storms
ALEA withholds juvenile identities in traffic accident cases.
Troopers refuse to provide names of accident victims
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the viewing area
Wilbur Jackson Mural
Plans are set to honor a hometown hero in the City of Ozark

Latest News

Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO: Europe’s vaccination program is “unacceptably slow”
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
US allows 2 more over-the-counter COVID-19 home tests
Moderna vaccine
Hundreds of University of Florida students to take part in landmark COVID-19 study
J&J locked arms with Emergent in April 2020, enlisting the lesser-known company to manufacture...
Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations