Know the difference between allergy and COVID symptoms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -If you aren’t feeling your best these days the first thing on everyone’s mind is that you might have COVID-19. However, spring is here, and many are starting to feel the effects of allergies.

The question is- how can you differentiate the symptoms of COVID and seasonal allergies?

Infectious Disease Specialist at Huntsville Hospital, Dr. Ali Hassoun, says while there are similarities between allergies and COVID-19 symptoms, a few factors can help differentiate the two.

He says some of the symptom overlap comes with a sore throat, headache, and you can feel fatigued with both allergies and COVID.

If you are experiencing symptoms of itchy and watery eyes it is not time to visit your doctor, just yet, to get a COVID test. If you experience fever or loss of taste and smell, that is when you should go get tested. A high fever is often associated with COVID but rarely occurs with allergies.

“The nasal or sinus allergies, it is going to be the usual runny nose, which is not as common with COVID actually. And then some congestion, but it doesn’t get to be where it is associated with fever, loss of taste and smell,” says Hassoun.

Experts say if you suffer from allergies, it can make you more likely to catch COVID because you are rubbing your nose and your eyes and that is an easy way to catch any sickness.

