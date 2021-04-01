Advertisement

Judge orders Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ off the market

A judge awarded Nike a temporary restraining order against Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoe" he designed...
A judge awarded Nike a temporary restraining order against Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoe" he designed with art collective MSCHF.(MSCHF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Nike has won the battle over singer Lil Nas X’s limited edition “Satan Shoe” - and could win the war.

A federal judge Thursday granted Nike’s temporary restraining order against the New York art collective MSCHF.

That means for now, the $1,018 satanic-themed shoes cannot be sold and orders cannot be filled.

Nike sued the design company Monday.

Its lawyers argued consumers associated Nike with the devilish shoes and even threatened to boycott them.

The shoe giant claims the satanic association dilutes its famous Nike swoosh.

MSCHF’s attorneys compared the 666 pairs of modified shoes to art and said every pair except one had already been shipped.

The judge said the case will continue, but it is likely Nike will prevail in its trademark claims.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey
Ivey: Biden request will not change mask mandate end
File image
Damage reported in Coffee County from severe storms
ALEA withholds juvenile identities in traffic accident cases.
Troopers refuse to provide names of accident victims
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the viewing area
Wilbur Jackson Mural
Plans are set to honor a hometown hero in the City of Ozark

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit...
Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools’ Day prank
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 1, 2021
WTVY News 4 at Ten
The Supreme Court justices are meeting in private Friday to discuss adding new cases to their...
Supreme Court sides with Facebook in text message dispute
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Police: Gunman knew victims in California mass shooting