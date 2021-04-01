Advertisement

Ivey: Ala. has lowest unemployment rate in Southeast

Montgomery
Montgomery(WTOK)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey tweeted some great news for Alabama Thursday morning.

Her post said: ICYMI: AL has the lowest unemployment rate in the SE! Our unemployment rate dropped to 4.0% for Feb. As we steadily edge closer to pre-pandemic rates, I’m optimistic for our economy’s future.

If you are looking for work or know someone who is click here for a list of job openings across the state.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/01/ivey-ala-has-lowest-unemployment-rate-southeast/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey
Ivey: Biden request will not change mask mandate end
File image
Damage reported in Coffee County from severe storms
ALEA withholds juvenile identities in traffic accident cases.
Troopers refuse to provide names of accident victims
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the viewing area
Wilbur Jackson Mural
Plans are set to honor a hometown hero in the City of Ozark

Latest News

End of an era: Scott Horne retires as G.W. Long football coach
Overhaul of citizen’s arrest law heading to Gov. Kemp’s desk
Overhaul of citizen’s arrest law heading to Gov. Kemp’s desk
The Mullet is Back
The Mullet is Back
Playing Through Heartbreak: Ohatchee’s Domonique Thomas dedicates football season to family...
Playing Through Heartbreak: Ohatchee’s Domonique Thomas dedicates football season to family members
Young reporter with a passion for news gains huge following
Young reporter with a passion for news gains huge following