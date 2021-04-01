Ivey: Ala. has lowest unemployment rate in Southeast
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey tweeted some great news for Alabama Thursday morning.
Her post said: ICYMI: AL has the lowest unemployment rate in the SE! Our unemployment rate dropped to 4.0% for Feb. As we steadily edge closer to pre-pandemic rates, I’m optimistic for our economy’s future.
