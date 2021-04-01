Ivey: Ala. has lowest unemployment rate in Southeast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey tweeted some great news for Alabama Thursday morning.

Her post said: ICYMI: AL has the lowest unemployment rate in the SE! Our unemployment rate dropped to 4.0% for Feb. As we steadily edge closer to pre-pandemic rates, I’m optimistic for our economy’s future.

If you are looking for work or know someone who is click here for a list of job openings across the state.

