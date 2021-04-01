Advertisement

HGTV’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ Wetumpka series airs May 2

By Jonathan Grass, WSFA
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wetumpka got a big boost when HGTV came to town. Now the world will soon see what the city is all about.

The local production of “Home Town Takeover” is set to air May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available for streaming on discovery+ that same day.

HGTV describes “Home Town Takeover” as a six-episode event series focused renovating the city, rather than a single home.

The show’s stars, Ben and Erin Napier, helped restore homes and businesses in the downtown area.

Filming wrapped in January.

HGTV says Wetumpka was chosen out of 2,600 cities and towns across the country.

