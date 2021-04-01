End of an era: Scott Horne retires as G.W. Long football coach

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After 12 seasons at the helm of the G.W. Long football program and numerous others as an assistant, Scott Horne is calling it a career in Skipperville.

The longtime Rebels head coach announced he would be retiring from the position.

The Rebels have seen a lot of success on the football field since Horne took over the head coaching duties. During his time in Skipperville, Horne has led the Rebels to nine appearances in the AHSAA playoffs including two back-to-back trips to the Class 2A state semifinals in 2015 and 2016. He also won five region titles.

Horne was named the Rebels head coach midway through the 2008 season after George Kennedy stepped down after a 1-5 start. The Rebels would finish that season 1-9. In the 12 seasons since, Horne has compiled a 96-44 overall record including a 13-9 record in the postseason.

This past season the Rebels finished the year 9-2 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

