Covington County student to represent state in Scripps spelling bee

STRAUGHN, Ala. (WSFA) - A spelling bee champion is at Straughn Elementary School in Covington County.

Dhilan Patel is a fifth-grader and won the 2021 Alabama Spelling Bee championship online test. Dhilan had a perfect score. He will now represent the state in the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place near Orlando, Florida, on July 8.

Champion spellers apparently run in the family. Dhilan’s brother Taj is a former state spelling bee champion who was featured on WSFA 12 News in 2019.

