Chilly Air Returns

SYNOPSIS – A much cooler atmosphere is moving into the South as we round out the week. Lows in the Wiregrass will dip into the middle 30s for Friday and Saturday mornings, leading to some areas of frost. Make sure to protect any tender vegetation. Warmer weather will return over the weekend, with gradual warming to continue next week.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold, areas of frost. Low near 35°. Winds NNW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 62°. Winds NNE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear, areas of frost. Low near 36°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 66° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 73° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 77° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 79° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 81° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 84° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

