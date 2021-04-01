Brierfield woman says her life was changed in a matter of seconds following last Thursday’s tornado

BRIERFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been five days since a string of tornadoes ripped through several parts of Alabama.

Bibb County was one of many areas hit hard by last Thursday’s storms.

Many people in the Brierfield community lost everything in last Thursday’s storms.

Stephanie Moore’s home is still standing, but she said much of her property was destroyed in a matter of seconds.

Moore has been living at her home in Brierfield with her family for more than 25 years.

“20, 25 seconds…our lives changed just like that,” Moore said.

She was home with her husband, son and her son’s girlfriend when they started hearing about the tornado heading toward Bibb County.

“I had an alert go off, I was watching the news, but I didn’t pay it any mind because, like I said, it happens all the time, every year and it always hits somewhere else, but when it hit here…it’s bad,” Moore said.

It wasn’t until she and her son went outside to see how dark it had gotten that she began to see how serious the situation was.

“When I went outside and looked, I looked straight up, and the tornado was there turning counterclockwise, lightning, but no wind was blowing,” Moore explained.

That’s when she said she and her family ran for cover riding out the storm in a tiny room under the stairs inside her home.

She said they barely had enough time to get situated before the storm hit.

“When it stopped, we came outside and stood there and me and my son, saw it going over the horizon just tearing up people’s homes,” Moore said.

Moore said she had never taken cover for a storm before, but last Thursday’s tornado has made a believer out of her.

“If the weather guys say take cover, you better take cover. I know I will,” Moore said.

She added that community needs a lot of help, especially with cleanup.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can help, reach out to Sharon Ledlow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/shrnledlow.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/01/brierfield-woman-says-her-life-was-changed-matter-seconds-following-last-thursdays-tornado/

