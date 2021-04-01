Breezy and cool this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Cooler and breezy this afternoon, temperatures will only make it into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures stay cool heading towards the weekend as well. We will warm up a little by Sunday then continue the warming trend heading into the work week. No rain chances over the next seven days so a nice dry stretch across the Wiregrass.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 59°. Winds N at 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear with frost possible. Low near 35°. Winds N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 62°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 66°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 73°

MON: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 77°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 79°

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 81°

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 83°

FRI: Chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 83°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 25-30 kts. Seas 6-9 foot.

