A mix between a dream and a goal to raise awareness that has now been brought to life

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Searching for jobs can be a difficult task, but for some individuals it can be close to impossible.

Seven children… all with down syndrome, two of which are getting ready to graduate high school and start looking for jobs.

“They have worked through programs at their school, and they decided that they wanted to have a food truck and so we decided what better thing to sell than ice cream,” said Shelley Bedford - Mom

While job searching can typically be a bit of a problem, this ice cream truck gives them the experience they need and raises awareness.

“For the community, our hope is that we normalize seeing people intellectual disabilities working that it becomes normal to see young adults with differences,” said Bedford.

Even though mom and dad are there to supervise, Grifyn and Kullen are doing it all on their own.

“The first thing they had to learn was how to take orders, so they had to practice what they said to customers how to greet them how to take their order and they had to learn all the different ice creams” said Bedford.

Down the road they will be in charge of inventory with hopes that one day all they will need is a driver to get them to their events. While they are currently working with Carroll High School, they hope they can expand and work with others in the area.

“Bring the bus to them let them work on their transition goals let them work on their life skill goals and again just be an asset to the community to fill that need without it costing the school district money,” said Bedford.

And it is simple to check them out just search...

“We’re on www cool bus treats dot com,” said Kullen and Grifyn – Coolbus Treats.

You can catch cool bus treats around the Wiregrass or you can check them out on their website or Facebook page.

Their next stop is at Crawdad this Saturday April 3rd in Downtown Ozark.

