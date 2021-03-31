Winn-Dixie expands COVID-19 vaccinations to every store pharmacy in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, confirmed Tuesday that it’s expanding the number of stores that will soon offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Winn-Dixie initially announced it would have 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccines at 12 stores around the state. Now, it says it will also have 2,200 Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccines to administer at all its stores that feature a pharmacy.

That covers 34 stores in 17 counties starting on April 2.

The J&J vaccine doses will be available in the following stores:

Houston County (New county and two new locations)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 426: 1571 Westgate Pkwy., Dothan, AL 36303 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 457: 1151 Ross Clark Cr., Dothan, AL 36301 (new)

Barbour County (New county and location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 478: 1055 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, AL 36027 (new)

Autauga County (New county and location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 527: 701 E. Main St., Prattville, AL 36067 (new)

Baldwin County (New county and two new locations)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 570: 1235 S. McKenzie St., Foley, AL 36535 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 599: 187 Baldwin Square, Fairhope, AL 36532 (new)

Calhoun County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 447: 1408 Golden Springs Rd., Anniston, AL 36207

Chilton County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 411: 640 Ollie Ave., Clanton, AL 35045

Dallas County (New county and location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 543: 1952 W. Dallas Ave., Selma, AL 36701 (new)

Elmore County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 428: 5326 Highway 231 S., Wetumpka, AL 36092

Winn-Dixie Store No. 451: 3625 Highway 14, Millbrook, AL 36054

Etowah County (New county and location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 442: 3331 Rainbow Dr., Rainbow City, AL 35906 (new)

Jefferson County (Three new locations)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 435: 4476 Montevallo Rd., Birmingham, AL 35213

Winn-Dixie Store No. 458: 1721 Highway 31 N., Fultondale, AL 35068 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 461: 465 Main St., Trussville, AL 35173 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 500: 4701 Center Point Rd., Pinson, AL 35126

Winn-Dixie Store No. 595: 2910 Morgan Rd., Ste. 128, Bessemer, AL 35022 (new)

Lee County (One new location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 579: 1617 S. College St., Auburn, AL 36832

Winn-Dixie Store No. 437: 1441 Foxrun Pkwy., Opelika, AL 36801 (new)

Mobile County (New county and six new locations)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 572: 5440 Highway 90 W., Mobile, AL 36619 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 473: 9082 Moffett Rd., Semmes, AL 36575 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 549: 740 N. Schillinger Rd., Mobile, AL 36608 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 590: 6300 Grelot Rd., Mobile, AL 36609 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 591: 9948 Airport Rd., Mobile, AL 36608 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 1333: 1550 Government St., Mobile, AL 36604 (new)

Montgomery County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 446: 4724 Mobile Hwy., Montgomery, AL 36108

Winn-Dixie Store No. 448: 7946 Vaughn Rd., Montgomery, AL 36116

Russell County (New county and location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 433: 3952 U.S. Highway 80, Phenix City, AL 36870 (new)

Tallapoosa County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 456: 1061 U.S. Highway 280 E., Alexander City, AL 35010

Tuscaloosa County (Two new locations)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 407: 4205 University Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

STO-Dixie Store No. 479: 9750 Highway 69 S., Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Winn-Dixie Store No. 526: 13620 Highway 43 N., Northport, AL 35475 (new)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 528: 10 McFarland Blvd., Northport, AL 35476 (new)

Walker County (New county and location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 496: 2405 U.S. Highway 78 E., Jasper, AL 35501 (new)

The doses are available by appointment and are available only while supplies last to those who are currently eligible for the vaccine.

All qualified individuals are encouraged to visit www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine for timely updates. Those include vaccine availability details, participating store locations and to schedule appointments online.

