Wild Adventures gears up for 25th season opening

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures will be celebrating its 25th anniversary as they prepare to open Saturday.

On Tuesday morning, Valdosta leaders and park officials gathered to inaugurate the start of the new season and introduce its new attractions.

“It’s going to be a year bringing back fun and creating memories worth repeating here for our guests,” said Jon Vigue, Wild Adventures vice president and general manager.

Vigue described this season as a year of many projects.

He said they wanted to take it back to the park’s roots, so their first task was upgrading the petting zoo.

Kent Buescher, the park’s founder, said it’s great to see how far along the park has come.

“It’s just great and you know what, people ask me what it was like. It was a labor of love to be able to provide wholesome family entertainment to people in South Georgia, North Florida and really all over the southeast. And it was just a wonderful experience to be part of and to see it today as it continues to expand and grow. It’s just wonderful,” said Buescher.

Over by the Tiger exhibit, people will now be able to have a close-up encounter with the new viewing area.

And for those thrill-seekers, a new ride joining in the list.

Concerts are also back. You can check the event line-up on their website.

When it comes to safety protocols, Vigue said visitors will still have to wear masks in indoor areas and in specific instances.

If you’re outside socially distanced, your mask can be removed.

Last year, the pandemic impacted the park economically, but they’re ready for a new beginning and excited to welcome everyone back.

“Economics of it, we are here for the long term. Obviously, it wasn’t our best year in attendance-wise or profitability-wise but we’re past that. We are looking forward to this year,” said Vigue.

Gov. Brian Kemp was expected to speak during the special event. He is currently quarantined due because of possible COVID-19 exposure and sent a video message with his remarks.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.walb.com/2021/03/30/wild-adventures-gears-up-th-season-opening/

