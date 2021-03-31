Wet, Then Much Cooler

SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms early Wednesday evening will give way to clearing skies late tonight. Much cooler air is on the way for the coming days. Good Friday morning we’ll dip into the lower to middle 30s with areas of frost, with middle to upper 30s Saturday morning, with patchy frost a possibility. We’ll warm over the Easter Weekend.

TONIGHT – Evening rain, then clearing late. Low near 42°. Winds NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny, windy and cooler. High near 60°. Winds NNW at 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cold, areas of frost. Low near 35°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 62° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 66° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 73° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 77° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 79° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 81° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 25-30 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.