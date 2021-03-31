Advertisement

Troopers refuse to provide names of accident victims

A tragic traffic accident last week in Geneva County killed three teens, sending shock waves through their Florida hometowns. Word travels fast and, before long, posts on Facebook revealed the victims' names.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A tragic traffic accident last week in Geneva County killed three teens, sending shock waves through their Florida hometowns.

News crews, though, waited for official word that never came from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

That is because state troopers, also called highway patrol, have been directed to withhold names of juveniles involved in traffic wrecks.

“That policy is supported (by Alabama law),” said Assistant Attorney General Michelle Cone, who represents ALEA. She emailed WTVY an attorney general’s opinion supporting the agency’s decision.

Perhaps permissible, protecting names of young traffic accident victims is not required as it is in criminal cases.

Former Dothan police chief and current attorney John White believes the policy, while legal, is also confusing in its wording about what is public information.

“You get into this argument about what the public has a right to know and what serves their best interest,” he told WTVY.

Until recently, ALEA provided names, regardless of age. Cone did not reveal when the current policy went into effect and repeated emails seeking that date have not been answered.

Alabama is not the only state that has changed its procedure.

In Florida, troopers routinely issue accident reports within a few hours of a crash. However, as of last year, they stopped including names to news organizations, regardless of age.

That decision is based on a state constitutional amendment to protect identities of crime victims, not those involved in traffic crashes.

“When the government, particularly law enforcement, withholds information from us, it erodes public trust,” Barbara Petersen, president emeritus of the First Amendment Foundation, told TampaBay.com last May.

While Florida does not identify any victims in media releases, reports containing those names can be purchased online.

In Alabama, journalists must obtain juvenile identities from county coroners or unofficial sources because of ALEA’s decision to withhold information.

While attorney John White understands concerns about releasing young victims’ names, from a public access perspective he believes that information should be made available.

However, eliminating those names may be part on an ongoing effort by ALEA to stymie flow of information from its agency.

Until a few years ago, public information officers provided accident and other information. Generally, PIO’s had a positive rapport with journalists and would work diligently to provide that information on a timely basis. Often, they would provide interviews on the scene of accidents or other emergencies.

PIO positions have been eliminated and all media releases are now orchestrated by select personnel who are rarely accessible to media and provide only scant details.

Troopers on the front line and with the most information are forbidden to provide on the record information to reporters.

