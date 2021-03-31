Suspect accused of grabbing Troy officer’s stun gun during arrest

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say a suspect fought back against officers who tried to restrain him during an arrest.

Police say they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 6:15 pm Monday in the parking lot of the Sunoco on North Three Notch Street.

Police say a passenger, Chelcie Mency, 28, of Brundidge was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant by the Troy Municipal Court for contempt of court. Mency was taken into custody without incident.

Police say as officers were securing Mency in a patrol car, the driver got out of the car. He was identified as Tarvais Marsun Jones, 39, also of Brundidge.

Officers say Jones resisted arrest, and the officers and Jones fell to the ground. According to police, Jones grabbed an officer’s stun gun during the struggle. He then allegedly ran off as officers worked to maintain control of the stun gun.

Police say he was caught after a brief foot pursuit.

Jones had powder cocaine and several ecstasy pills, according to police. Officers say they also found marijuana, powder cocaine and crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Jones was taken to the Troy City Jail where he was processed and held while warrants were obtained. He was later transported to the Pike County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Police say Jones is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, obstructing government operations, harassment and resisting arrest.

