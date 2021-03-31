Sneads High School girls’ volleyball team celebrates eighth championship win

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heart and soul are what drives the Sneads High School girls’ volleyball team to carry on what they consider a dynasty.

“All of us had big shoes to fill and we did that. We stepped right up,” senior Kiara Garrett said.

Stepping up to be consecutive eight-time 1A volleyball state champions. Garrett said winning the state title all four years of high school feels amazing.

“It seems like every year it’s go for six, go for seven, and now eight,” head coach Heather Edge said.

Edge said they felt more pressure to win the eighth title.

“It will break a record in the state of Florida and it will be nationally known for public schools,” said Edge.

Edge said they broke the Florida record for most consecutive state championships in any sport, both genders included. She adds they also broke the national record for volleyball in public schools for female athletics.

“They knew what they were coming to do, from the first game to the last game,” said Edge.

The last game, taking it all.

“I think that’s the biggest thing is we remain humble through the whole thing,” said Garrett.

A life lesson Garrett says edge taught them. Edge said she doesn’t base success on trophies and wins.

“I think success to me is these girls receiving athletic scholarships. Success to me is showing growth, not just athletic-wise, but character-wise,” said Edge.

Edge said success to her is how many of her girls will go on to find success when volleyball is over.

“I’m not just preparing these ladies to be state champions. I’m preparing these ladies to be good wives, to be good mothers, to be good ladies in this community and in this world,” said Edge.

Edge says all seven seniors received a full academic or full athletic scholarship to college.

“That to me should’ve been the most praised accomplishment or achievement from this program,” said Edge.

Garrett is one of the girls going on to play volleyball at the next level.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.