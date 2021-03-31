Advertisement

Shower and storms this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – This afternoon we will make it back up into the lower to middle 80s before a powerful cold front really cools us off overnight. For most of us we are under a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening, main threat will be gusty winds. Behind the front tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40s tonight. We don’t warm much tomorrow afternoon, and there is a good chance we see some frost in areas on Friday morning. We will start a slow warming trend this weekend.

TODAY – Increasing clouds, storms in the afternoon. High near 84°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph. 90%

TONIGHT – Storms early. Low near 42°. Winds N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 60°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 62°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 66°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 72°

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 77°

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 79°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 82°

THUR: Chance of rain. Low: 54° High: 83°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Wilbur Jackson Mural
Plans are set to honor a hometown hero in the City of Ozark
Phyllis Edwards sues school board
Auburn University has begun vaccinating individuals under 75 years old.
Auburn bass fishing team suspended for COVID violations
Covington County man killed in ATV accident
Governor Ron DeSantis brought back some of his favorite public health experts for a round table...
‘The fox guarding the hen house:’ Gov. DeSantis will use executive action against COVID-19 passports

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-31
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-31
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 30, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm To Wet To Chilly
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-30
Rain chances increase this afternoon