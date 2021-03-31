Shower and storms this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – This afternoon we will make it back up into the lower to middle 80s before a powerful cold front really cools us off overnight. For most of us we are under a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening, main threat will be gusty winds. Behind the front tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40s tonight. We don’t warm much tomorrow afternoon, and there is a good chance we see some frost in areas on Friday morning. We will start a slow warming trend this weekend.

TODAY – Increasing clouds, storms in the afternoon. High near 84°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph. 90%

TONIGHT – Storms early. Low near 42°. Winds N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 60°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 62°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 66°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 72°

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 77°

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 79°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 82°

THUR: Chance of rain. Low: 54° High: 83°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 foot.

