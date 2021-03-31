Severe weather threat possible for the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee says parts of the viewing area could see severe weather later today.

Damaging straight line winds will be the primary threat but small hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

It’s important to make sure that you have a plan in the event a warning is issued for your community. That plan should include a safe place to go during a storm and a way to receive weather warnings when they are issued.

