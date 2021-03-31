Advertisement

Scale Back Alabama kicks off 2021 program April 5

(WTVY News 4)
By Press Release: Alabama Department of Public Health
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Press Release) -- The state’s largest wellness program, Scale Back Alabama, kicks off this Monday, April 5, just in time for Spring! This year’s program is entirely new and allows participants to scale back in their own way! Registration is currently open to all who live or work in Alabama and closes on Sunday, April 4, at 11:59 p.m.

This year, Scale Back Alabama will be an entirely virtual program with all new content including recipes, fitness videos, a podcast, blog posts, and more! Participants will register online and choose one to three goals on which to focus throughout the 10-week program. Each week, participants will receive a challenge and a health tip to keep them motivated. Weight loss is now optional, and participants will select their own wellness goals.

It is easy to register an individual participant. Two-person teams are no longer required:

  1. Visit http://scalebackalabama.com/register/
  2. To get started, participants will answer a few questions that will help them choose the best goals for them.
  3. After registering online, participants can log into the website to view their user dashboard and set one to three wellness goals to work on over the ten-week program. Goals must be set by April 4 at 11:59 p.m.
  4. Important: Public weigh-in sites are no longer available. Some workplaces or organizations may host private sites if they can do so safely. Weigh-ins and outs are no longer required to participate in the program.

Prizes

  • All prizes will be on an individual basis; there will be no team prizes.
  • At the end of each week, participants will indicate on their user dashboard if they did or did not complete that week’s challenge. Participants that did complete the challenge on any given week will be entered into a drawing for that week’s prize.
  • Each week, participants will indicate on their user dashboard if they did or did not meet their pre-set goal(s) that week. For every week that participants meet at least one of their goals, their name will go into a prize drawing to be held at the end of the program.
  • All prizes will be in the form of an Amazon e-gift card.

Facts about Scale Back Alabama:

  • Inaugural contest started in January 2007
  • Now in its 15th consecutive year
  • Cumulative number of pounds lost statewide: 1.4 million
  • Cumulative number of participants statewide: 335,752

Scale Back Alabama is a public awareness program hosted by the Alabama Hospital Association and the Alabama Department of Public Health, with generous support from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama.

Most Read

Wilbur Jackson Mural
Plans are set to honor a hometown hero in the City of Ozark
Phyllis Edwards sues school board
Auburn University has begun vaccinating individuals under 75 years old.
Auburn bass fishing team suspended for COVID violations
Covington County man killed in ATV accident
Governor Ron DeSantis brought back some of his favorite public health experts for a round table...
‘The fox guarding the hen house:’ Gov. DeSantis will use executive action against COVID-19 passports

Latest News

“Alabama Apart Together” providing free helpline to cope with COVID
“Alabama Apart Together” providing free helpline to cope with COVID
Can moving to music help adults with physical disabilities?
Can moving to music help adults with physical disabilities?
Telemedicine is not a new concept to medical professionals. But the use of phone and video...
Doctor talks telemedicine boom during pandemic
Dr. Keri Althoff, John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said someone is fully...
Health officials recommend adhering to COVID-19 guidelines until fully vaccinated